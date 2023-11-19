Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

