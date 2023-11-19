41,600 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.89. The stock had a trading volume of 355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,343. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

