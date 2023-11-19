iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17,251.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 700,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,397,000 after buying an additional 201,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.23 during midday trading on Friday. 2,716,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

