Payden & Rygel Invests $7.18 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $197.74. 2,593,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.