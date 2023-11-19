Payden & Rygel Purchases New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

AECOM Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ACM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 671,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

