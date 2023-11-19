Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. 3,453,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,714. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

