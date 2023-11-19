Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 7,980 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,886,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,645. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.