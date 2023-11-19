Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

FISV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. 5,007,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

