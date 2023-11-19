Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 358,727 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,727 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,723,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

