Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,108 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $86.02 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

