Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,189 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 148,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 8.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 2,616,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,568. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

