Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Valero Energy makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,365. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

