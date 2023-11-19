Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

DVN stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

