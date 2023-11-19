Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.78. The stock had a trading volume of 599,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,748. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $541.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.04.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

