Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $968.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,267. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $931.43 and its 200-day moving average is $934.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.