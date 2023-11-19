Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.03. 4,047,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

