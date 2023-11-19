Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,868,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

