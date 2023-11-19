ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.09. 627,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

