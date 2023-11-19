Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,380. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

