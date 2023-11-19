iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,025,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,614,000 after acquiring an additional 193,720 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,797,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

