11,898 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 19,361,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,131,379. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

