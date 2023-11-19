Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 1,373,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,752. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $518,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

