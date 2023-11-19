Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 1,373,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,752. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.92.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
