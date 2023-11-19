SBB Research Group LLC Purchases 2,960 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,375,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,677.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,426. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.