Zcash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.73 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $28.59 or 0.00078080 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $466.84 million and $57.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00029994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

