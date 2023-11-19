Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,633.36 or 1.00043117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.