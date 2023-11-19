Optimism Price Tops $1.73 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Optimism has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $104.47 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,917,403 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

