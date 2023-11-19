Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 51,548 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries comprises approximately 0.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.63% of Myers Industries worth $61,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 334,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

MYE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 248,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,129. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

