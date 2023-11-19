BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,727 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 477,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

