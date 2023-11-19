Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 181,351 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

