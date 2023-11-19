Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 439.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

