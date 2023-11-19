Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.06 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $282.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,673. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

