Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

