Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 146,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,200. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

