Trust Investment Advisors Invests $242,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.38. 3,050,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,774. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

