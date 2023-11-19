Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 10,476 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GM opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.