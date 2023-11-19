Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.12% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. 581,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

