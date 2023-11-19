Payden & Rygel Sells 46,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.72. 1,321,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

