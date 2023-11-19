Payden & Rygel Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $121.68. 1,121,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,478. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

