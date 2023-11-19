Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

NYSE:AZO traded down $31.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,627.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,557.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,522.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

