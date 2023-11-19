Payden & Rygel Sells 67,900 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,590. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

