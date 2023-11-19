Payden & Rygel Purchases 50,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 476.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $774,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 45,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $183.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,534. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

