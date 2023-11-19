NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Trimmed by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,100 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

