406,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

