Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.22% of Amdocs worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 735,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,353. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

