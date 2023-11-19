Payden & Rygel Has $35.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. 22,991,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

