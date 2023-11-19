Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 2,927,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,439. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

