Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 983,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,940. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

