Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. 7,587,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,315. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

