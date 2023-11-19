Financial Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

