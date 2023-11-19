Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,337,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,748. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

